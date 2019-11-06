The challenge in producing our award-winning annual publication “We Don’t Coast” isn’t finding extraordinary people, places and deeds to profile – it’s narrowing the list.
As you flip through these pages, we hope you’ll get a better sense of who we are and how we operate, and by immersing in our stories, you’ll come to see how living here can elevate your life, career and business, as well.
A thriving metro of more than 960,000, today’s Greater Omaha celebrates the arts and quality education; embraces business, tiny to titan; and reveres family and activity, hospitality and humility. Not just a great place to live – a great place to be alive.
A community where you can stand up and stand out, energized by a well-educated workforce; a low cost of living; competitive wages; and a diverse business community where it’s your choice: grow your career at a startup or Fortune 500, or start the next one.
Young professionals have a voice and path here. We embrace diversity of thought, perspective and experience as essential to corporate and community success. Work-life balance? We’re making a name for ourselves on that front, too. (Omaha recently ranked No. 8 on Kisi’s 2019 list of top cities for work-life balance, buoyed, in part, by our 93.7% happiness score and 20.2-minute, one-way commute, on average.)
The 2019 edition of “We Don’t Coast” is a reflection of how we do work-life balance, showcasing businesses, institutions, neighbors and diversions that draw people and attention to our community, our quality of life and the unlimited opportunities for those living here.
This is who we are – a community born along the Missouri River, proud of our history, and one of America’s great next-generation regions. We are always moving forward — with the current and against it — and in times of challenge and triumph. No coasting allowed.
If you’re thinking about expanding your business, relocating your family or moving on your own, we look forward to welcoming you and helping you achieve your best.
We are Greater Omaha, and everyone who comes here to work hard and succeed makes us even greater.
Lance Fritz, Chairman, Greater Omaha Chamber Board of Directors; Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Union Pacific
David G. Brown, President & CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber
