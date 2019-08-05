Former Huskers Robert Kokesh and Tyler Berger will return to Nebraska as coaches next season. Kokesh will be an assistant coach while Berger will be a volunteer assistant.
From 2011 to 2015, Kokesh racked up 144 individual wins, which ranks second in school history, and earned All-America accolades on three occasions.
Berger also earned All-America honors three times while wrestling with Nebraska from 2014 to 2019. He finished second at the NCAA championships in 2019, third in 2018 and fifth in 2019.
“Robert Kokesh and Tyler Berger are both Huskers through and through,” coach Mark Manning said. “Both had tremendous success as competitors and were successful in the classroom. When I was looking to fill these positions, I sought after guys that were not only natural teachers, but young men that commanded respect and have pride in our Husker program. These guys are part of our culture and will make such a smooth transition for our program to grow and develop.”
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.