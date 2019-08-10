LIMA, Peru — Former Husker Jordan Burroughs became a three-time Pan-American Games champion as he won the 74-kg freestyle title on Saturday.

After recording technical falls in his first two matches, Burroughs earned a 4-1 decision over 2011 World silver medalist Franklin Gomez of Puerto Rico in the final.

Burroughs led 1-0 midway through the final before Gomez tied it. Burroughs regained the lead on a step-out and secured the win on a takedown with 27 seconds left.

Burroughs also won Pan-American titles in 2011 and 2015 - the games are contested once every four years.

Elsewhere Saturday, former Husker All-American James Green lost his first-round match 6-4 at the Medved International in Belarus.

