There’s an odd coincidence for Jordan Burroughs and the world championships.

This is the ninth straight year the former Husker has competed in the event. He has won five golds at 74 kilograms — every odd year as well as the 2012 Olympics.

The 31-year-old Burroughs took bronze last year and comes in seeded second in his weight class, behind Italy’s Frank Chamizo. Chamizo, who lost to Burroughs at last year’s worlds, won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Burroughs again is looking for a historic win. His five world titles are tied with Bruce Baumgartner for second in U.S. history. He’s one win behind all-time leader John Smith.

Burroughs and James Green, another former Husker, are two of the 10 freestyle wrestlers representing the U.S. at the world championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Green is on the world team for the fifth time, having earned silver in 2017 and bronze in 2015. The four-time All-American at Nebraska is seeded 16th in the 70 kg class.

Burroughs and Green compete in preliminary rounds Friday morning with the finals Saturday. The preliminary rounds start at midnight. NBCSN will air same-day coverage of the tournament.

