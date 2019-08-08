Jordan Burroughs

Jordan Burroughs, the Olympic gold medalist and former Husker, will compete in the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, this weekend.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker All-Americans Jordan Burroughs and James Green will be competing in international wrestling events this weekend.

Burroughs, the 2012 Olympic champion, will wrestle in the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru. Burroughs previously won titles in 2011 and 2015 at the event, which is held once every four years.

A four-time world champion, Burroughs will compete in freestyle at 74 kg. The preliminary round begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the finals at 4:30 p.m.

Green will compete in freestyle at 70 kg at the Medved International in Minsk, Belarus. The preliminary round begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, while the final will be Sunday.

