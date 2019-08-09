The Nebraska women’s basketball team went undefeated on its three-game trek through Italy and Spain, capping the trip with a 94-77 win over the Barcelona All-Stars on Friday in Barcelona, Spain.

Leigha Brown scored 23 points for the Huskers Friday, shooting 8 for 18 from the field and 4 for 7 on 3-pointers. Kate Cain added 18 points and nine rebounds while shooting 9 for 9. All nine Huskers who played in Barcelona scored.

The Huskers opened their European trip Aug. 3 with a 60-43 win over TTT Riga in Rome. Brown scored 18 points and Hannah Whitish added 14 points.

On Aug. 5, Nebraska cruised to a 78-46 win over the EuroBasket Turkish All-Stars in Florence, Italy. Taylor Kissinger made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points.

The Huskers will stay in Barcelona on Saturday before returning to the United States on Sunday.

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska women's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska women's offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

