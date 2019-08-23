Nebraska will open its women’s basketball conference schedule at home against a rival as it faces Iowa on Dec. 28.
The Big Ten announced the 2019-20 league-wide men’s and women’s basketball schedules on Friday.
The Huskers play five of their first eight league games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That starts with the Hawkeyes, who won the Big Ten tournament in March and went on to reach the NCAA quarterfinals.
NU also hosts Minnesota (Jan. 4), Wisconsin (Jan. 9), Michigan (Jan. 19) and Purdue (Jan. 22) during the first half of the league season.
The Huskers are expected to return all five starters and their top seven scorers. The group will be led by three-year starters Nicea Eliely and Hannah Whitish as well as juniors Kate Cain and Taylor Kissinger.
Nebraska went 14-16 last season — 10 of those losses were by six points or less. Season tickets are on sale at Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling the NU ticket office at 800-824-4733 during regular business hours.
Nov.: 2, Rogers State (exhibition); 6, Alabama A&M; 10, at Missouri; 14, Morgan State; 17, SIUE; 20, Southern; 24, Creighton; 29, Southern California (South Point Shootout); 30, Sacred Heart (South Point Shootout).
2018-19 Women's Basketball
Nov. 3: NU 94, UNK 41
Nov. 7: Drake 83, NU 77
Nov. 11: NU 87, USC Upstate 64
Nov. 16: Washington State 87, NU 84, 2OT Miami Thanksgiving Classic
» Nov. 23: Miami 82, NU 68
» Nov. 25: NU 77, Radford 39 Miami Thanksgiving Classic
» Nov. 29: Louisville 85, NU 68
Dec. 2: Creighton 74, NU 65
Dec. 5: NU 58, Kansas 52
Dec. 8: NU 96, San Jose State 63
Dec. 15: NU 96, Denver 71
Dec. 18: Arkansas 84, NU 80
Dec. 28: NU 70, Michigan 56
Dec. 31: NU 78, Ohio State 69
Jan. 3: Iowa 77, NU 71
Jan. 8: Maryland 81, NU 63
Jan. 13: Rutgers 62, NU 56
Jan. 17: NU 77, Illinois 67
Jan. 20: NU 63, Minnesota 57
Jan. 24: NU 58, Northwestern 54
Jan. 27: Wisconsin 70, NU 69
Jan. 31: NU 84, Purdue 64
Feb. 3: Indiana 82, NU 78, 2 p.m.
Feb. 7: Michigan 67, NU 61
Feb. 10: NU 67, Purdue 61
Feb. 14: Maryland 89, NU 63
Feb. 17: NU 82, Michigan State 71
Feb. 21: NU 71, Northwestern 64
Feb. 25: Iowa 74, NU 58
March 2: NU 79, Penn State 74 Big Ten Tournament (March 6-10)
» March 7: Purdue 75, NU 71
