LINCOLN — Devin Burns scored off a deflection in the 49th minute Friday as Iowa beat No. 22 Nebraska 2-1 to snap the Huskers’ seven-game unbeaten streak.

It marks the first time that Iowa has defeated Nebraska. The Huskers held a 10-0-1 series lead coming into Friday’s match.

Iowa led 1-0 when Nebraska keeper Aubrei Corder couldn’t handle a diving save, and Burns took the deflection, dribbled around Corder and scored.

The Hawkeyes (6-6-2, 2-4-1 Big Ten) had taken the lead for good in the 13th minute when Kaleigh Haus scored.

The Huskers (8-4-3, 4-1-2) outshot the Hawkeyes 11--6, with eight shots in the second half. Elyse Huber scored for Nebraska off a corner in the 77th minute.

The Huskers, which entered the week leading the Big Ten, will host Michigan next Friday.

Iowa (6-6-2, 2-4-1).................1 1—2

At Nebraska (8-4-3, 4-1-2).......0 1—1

Goals: UI, Haus, Burns. NU, Huber.

