Sophomore middle blocker Chesney McClellan to leave Husker volleyball program for Auburn
Chesney McClellan was expected to compete for a starting job on the Nebraska volleyball team but will instead transfer to Auburn. 

LINCOLN — Just over two weeks before the Nebraska volleyball team begins preseason practice the defending national champions saw the departure of a player expected to challenge for a starting job.

Monday, NU Coach John Cook announced sophomore middle blocker Chesney McClellan has been granted a release and would transfer to Auburn. As of Monday afternoon, McClellan had been added to Auburn’s online player roster.

“Chesney asked for her release to transfer this summer,” Cook said in a press release. “We have granted it and wish her well in her future.”

McClellan did not respond to several requests Monday by The World-Herald for an interview.

The 6-foot-4 McClellan was expected to join her former club teammate, freshman setter Nicklin Hames, also from Knoxville, Tenn., on the roster this fall and compete for a starting spot this fall next to returning starting middle Lauren Stivrins.

True freshman Callie Schwarzenbach, PrepVolleyball.com's No. 10 national recruit in the class of 2018, is now the only other middle blocker listed on the Huskers’ roster. If NU doesn’t add a late transfer middle, a position switch may be in order to add depth. Opposite hitter Anezka Szabo and outside hitter Sami Slaughter, both sophomores, have experience playing middle blocker in high school.

McClellan appeared in four matches as a true freshman last season. Her seven kills and four blocks on the year all came in her only career start at Rutgers while senior starter Briana Holman was recovering from an ankle injury.

McClellan will be joining an Auburn program that went 15-12 last season with an 8-10 mark in SEC play.

The departure leaves Nebraska with 12 players on its roster, though the program is expected to announce at least two more additions before the start of fall practice on August 8.

