LINCOLN — The starters did what they were supposed to against the backups, but Capri Davis wasn’t about to be relegated to a reserve role.

Playing against the Red team, which was made up of the top unit, Davis started the match with the White team and put up 16 kills in the first two sets on 27 swings and earned a promotion to the Red team for the final set.

The Red team swept the match 25-18, 25-21 25-19 in the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Davis finished with a combined 19 kills to lead all players.

Lexi Sun added 11 kills on 27 attempts, while Callie Schwarzenbach added nine kills for the Red team. Lauren Stivrins recorded a kill on each of her seven swings.

>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

Photos: Nebraska volleyball holds 2019 media day

1 of 14

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription