LINCOLN — The starters did what they were supposed to against the backups, but Capri Davis wasn’t about to be relegated to a reserve role.
Playing against the Red team, which was made up of the top unit, Davis started the match with the White team and put up 16 kills in the first two sets on 27 swings and earned a promotion to the Red team for the final set.
The Red team swept the match 25-18, 25-21 25-19 in the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
Davis finished with a combined 19 kills to lead all players.
Lexi Sun added 11 kills on 27 attempts, while Callie Schwarzenbach added nine kills for the Red team. Lauren Stivrins recorded a kill on each of her seven swings.
Head coach John Cook lies down in front of the Nebraska volleyball team as the Huskers gather for a photograph during NU's media day at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
