Lindsay Krause, who's entering her junior year at Omaha Skutt, is a two-time first-team All-Nebraska selection.

Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause made the 12-player roster for the U.S. Youth national team, which will compete at the Under-18 world championships.

Krause, a Husker pledge, is joined by two other Nebraska commits on the roster: Lexi Rodriguez from Sterling, Illinois, and Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota. The world championships are Sept. 5 through 14 in Cairo, Egypt.

Krause and Orr also were on the team that won gold at the U18 continental championships last year. Krause is a two-time All-Nebraska first-team pick entering her junior year at Skutt.

The national squad was selected from the 24-player training team that competed at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs the past 10 days.

“I think the entire group worked really hard for a week, so I was really happy with the efforts by everybody,” national team coach Jim Stone said in a press release. “For the 12 players we selected, I have a lot of confidence in their athleticism. Now we just have to see if in this condensed training they put the pieces of the puzzle together.”

