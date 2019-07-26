Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause made the 12-player roster for the U.S. Youth national team, which will compete at the Under-18 world championships.
Krause, a Husker pledge, is joined by two other Nebraska commits on the roster: Lexi Rodriguez from Sterling, Illinois, and Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota. The world championships are Sept. 5 through 14 in Cairo, Egypt.
Krause and Orr also were on the team that won gold at the U18 continental championships last year. Krause is a two-time All-Nebraska first-team pick entering her junior year at Skutt.
The national squad was selected from the 24-player training team that competed at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs the past 10 days.
“I think the entire group worked really hard for a week, so I was really happy with the efforts by everybody,” national team coach Jim Stone said in a press release. “For the 12 players we selected, I have a lot of confidence in their athleticism. Now we just have to see if in this condensed training they put the pieces of the puzzle together.”
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran.
From left: Johnson-Brock's Fallon Stutheit, Omaha Marian's Lily Heim (honorary captain), Superior's Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause, Marian's Emily Bressman and Papio South's Taliyah Flores.
