SAN DIEGO — Nebraska survived a scare from No. 25 San Diego to escape with a 22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 win Saturday night at the San Diego State/University of San Diego Invitational.
The second-ranked Huskers (5-0) offense struggles early in the match as they hit just .097 with 11 kills and eight hitting errors in the first set.
The second set wasn’t much better for NU’s offense, but it benefited from USD errors. The Toreros (2-3) committed seven hitting errors, four setting errors and four service errors in the second set. The Huskers came alive late, recording four kills on their final four points, including setter Nicklin Hames’ only kill of the night on set point.
NU led 17-16 in the third set, but the Toreros went on an 8-3 run to take control. After the Huskers staved off two set points, USD closed it out on its 17th kill as the Toreros hit .325 in the set.
The fourth set was tight the entire way as no team led by more than three. The Huskers appeared in trouble late as San Diego led 22-21, but they closed with a 4-0 run, which included three kills from Lexi Sun and a block from Stivrins and Hames.
In the fifth set, the Huskers never trailed as they had 11 kills on 25 swings without any errors.
Junior outside hitter Lexi Sun, who grew up 40 minutes from the USD campus, tied her career-best with 21 kills as she hit .318 on the night. Middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added 14 kills, while freshman Madi Kubik recorded a double-double of 11 kills and 16 digs.
