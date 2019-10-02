NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — While playing its third road game in six days, the Nebraska offense found another gear against Rutgers.

The second-ranked Huskers finished with a season-best .468 hitting percentage and swept Rutgers 25-16, 25-15 25-14 Wednesday at the College Ave. Gym.

Junior outside hitter Lexi Sun led the Huskers (11-1) with a .800 hitting percentage as she had 12 kills on 15 attacks. Sophomore middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach was also error-free with seven kills on nine swings. Nicklin Hames finished with 34 assists and a team-best seven digs.

The previous best hitting performance was .349 against High Point.

