The 6-foot-3 Allick, an incoming freshman at Lincoln North Star, recently gave her commitment to the Huskers. That offer came following her performance at a Nebraska camp.
“It’s really exciting," she said. “I was already interested in them because they’ve got such a strong program."
Allick moved with her family to Lincoln six years ago from the southwestern Iowa town of Essex. She grew up playing volleyball, following the example of older sister Sarah.
“I started playing club in third or fourth grade," she said. “And I’ve always been one of the tallest girls on the team."
Allick said her family has been told that she might grow even taller.
“They say that maybe I’ll get to 6-5," she said. “That would be OK with me."
Allick plays club for VCNebraska and is coached by Dan Mader.
“I think she’s got the potential to do a lot of great things," he said. “She’s a great player, but she’s also a great person who treats everyone well."
Bekka’s older sister Sarah was a standout at North Star who committed to NU during her sophomore season. But she never became a Husker and is now working as a model in Italy.
“She’s given me a lot of good advice over the years," Bekka said. “She still knows her volleyball."
North Star will be getting a pair of Allick s in the fall — Bekka and 5-8 twin sister Hannah.
“She’ll probably look at being a setter or libero," Bekka said. “It’ll be great playing with her in high school."
North Star has reached the state tournament five times, most recently in 2014. The Navigators have yet to make it past the first round.
Bekka said she hopes to change that.
“I told (Sarah) that I want to break all of her records there," she said. “I want to step in and be a leader."
Allick’s early commitment to Nebraska evokes memories of twin sisters Kadie and Amber Rolfzen, who committed to NU in 2009 before their first class at Papillion-La Vista South. That duo helped bring three Class A titles to Papio South and the 2015 national championship to Nebraska.
Bekka becomes the sixth in-state player with commitments to the Huskers. The others are Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Rylee Gray of Elkhorn South, Fallon Stutheit of Johnson-Brock and Emma Gabel of Lincoln Pius X.
“It was a very big decision, but I didn’t want to wait," Allick said. “It’s a great school and a great program, so I just know it’ll be a great fit for me."
