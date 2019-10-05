LINCOLN — Nebraska finished with an impressive .336 hitting percentage against Wisconsin, but didn’t have anything to show for it as the Badgers upset the second-ranked Huskers 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
The 13th-ranked Badgers (8-4, 4-0) matched the Huskers’ hitting proficiency by terminating at a .376 clip. Wisconsin (8-4) had three players finish with double-digit kills, led by 11 from Molly Haggery.
Nebraska (11-2, 3-1) took a 21-20 lead in the first set after a successful challenge call, but the Badgers responded with five of the next six points, including two kills on overpasses and a net violation on a slam attempt. The Huskers outhit UW in the set .317 to .293, but untimely poor passing cost NU down the stretch.
The Huskers lead 16-14 in the second set but gave up four straight points. The Badgers never trailed the rest of the way. NU hit .469 in the set with just three errors, but it wasn’t good enough to slow down the Badgers, who hit .517 in the set.
Nebraska started the third set quickly with an 8-5 lead. Lexi Sun had four kills as NU terminated on 5 of its first 7 swings. However, Wisconsin fought back and tied the set up at 13-all. They pulled away late as NU struggled to find a way to slow down the Badger attack.
Junior outside hitter Lexi Sun led NU with 15 kills, while Jazz Sweet added 13 on a .524 hitting percentage. Lauren Stivrens finished with nine kills on 11 swings.
Wisconsin (8-4, 4-0)...........25 25 25
at Nebraska (11-2, 3-1)......22 21 22
UW (kills-aces-blocks): Haggerty 11-1-1, Rettke 10-1-3, Hart 10-0-1, Loberg 10-0-1, Duello 6-0-0, Clark 0-1-0, Hilley 0-0-1. Totals: 47-3-7.
NU: Sun 15-0-0, Sweet 13-0-3, Kubik 9-0-1, Stivrins 9-0-1, Davis 2-0-0, Schwarzenbach 1-0-2, Hames 0-0-1, Zuhn 0-0-1. Totals: 49-0-9.
Set assists: UW 45 (Hilley 42, AShburn 2, Clark 1), NU 46 (Hames 42, Knuckles 2, Stivrins 1, Miller 1).
