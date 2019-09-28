EVANSTON, Ill. — Nebraska is starting to develop a reputation as a group of comeback kids.
Except coach John Cook would rather the Huskers not have to climb out of holes largely of their own creation.
The third-ranked Huskers overcame an eight-point deficit in the first set and held off a pesky Northwestern team to earn a 25-21, 25-17, 30-28 sweep Saturday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
“It was a rough start, but we made a great comeback,” Cook said in a postgame radio interview. “We had a great finish. I have a lot more gray hairs and probably an ulcer.”
Coming off a draining five-set win at Illinois on Friday night, Nebraska (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) played out of sorts to start the match as it fell behind 11-3. With the Wildcats leading 17-10, the Huskers launched a 12-1 run to take control of the set. The run included eight straight points with Megan Miller serving.
Miller recorded two aces in the set, while Lauren Stivrins recorded kills on all four of her swings. Stivrins finished with 10 kills on a .615 hitting percentage to go with three blocks.
Northwestern (9-5, 0-2) grabbed another lead to start the second set, but Stivrins served three straight aces to start a 13-3 run that put NU on top for good. The Huskers’ offense hummed with just one error and .478 hitting in the set.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair with 16 ties and six lead changes. It appeared the Huskers had control leading 16-12 after a 5-0 run, but the Wildcats scored nine of the next 12 points.
“We stopped playing and let up a little bit, and in rally scoring and Big Ten volleyball it goes fast,” Cook said. “We let Northwestern get a lot of momentum, and they started making some great plays.”
The Huskers fended off four Northwestern set points before winning the match on an overturned call on a replay review. Lexi Sun came up big down the stretch as she had seven of her 11 kills in the final set.
Temi Thomas-Ailara paced Northwestern with 16 kills, but hit just .159. Kenzie Knuckles led the NU defense with 10 digs, while Callie Schwarzenbach added four blocks. Even though Hayley Densberger recorded just one dig, the junior defensive specialist helped stabilize the Huskers’ floor defense in the third set.
“We’ve got to find four passers who want to pass,” Cook said. “If Hayley can continue to do that, we will find ways to get her on the court.”
After recording a career-best 16 kills against Illinois, Jazz Sweet led the Huskers’ attack with 13 kills on a .526 hitting percentage.
“She had a great weekend,” Cook said. “I love how hard she’s playing right now. She’s on a mission. Now if I can get seven other people on a mission like that — look out.”
Nebraska (10-1, 2-0).................25 25 30
At Northwestern (9-5, 0-2).........21 17 28
NU (kills-aces-blocks): Sweet 13-0-1, Sun 11-0-1, Stivrins 10-3-3, Kubik 6-0-0, Schwarzenbach 3-0-4, Miller 0-2-0, Hames 0-1-2, Knuckles 0-1-0. Totals: 43-7-11.
NW: Thomas-Ailara 16-1-1, Walker 9-0-1, Robinson 9-0-0, Becker 5-0-0, Viscuso 1-0-1, Chang 0-1-0, Cronister 0-1-0. Totals: 40-3-3.
Set assists: NU 38 (Hames 34, Knuckles 3, Kubik 1), NW 31 (Chang 29, Viscuso 2).
