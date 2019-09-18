LINCOLN — Second-ranked Stanford overpowered and frustrated No. 1 Nebraska to hand the Huskers their first loss of the season with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16 win Wednesday night at the Devaney Center.
The Huskers (7-1) got off to a rough start to the match, falling behind 8-2. Midway through the first set, NU was hitting just .074 and trailed 16-9, but then the offense came alive — NU hit .500 the rest of the way. Freshman Madi Kubik sparked the turnaround as she began to use the Stanford block to her advantage by hitting off it out of bounds. Kubik finished the first set with five kills. Other Husker attackers followed her lead as NU cut its deficit to two points (21-19). However, two-time player of the year Kathryn Plummer ended the rally with three kills down the stretch.
Nebraska came out much more steady in the second set and matched Stanford early on. After a 3-0 run which included two kills and a block from Lauren Stivrins, the Huskers led 12-10. After Stanford took a 16-15 lead, NU ran off four straight points to take the lead. The Cardinal tied the match up at 22-all before Stivrins connected on her fourth kill of the set. The Huskers captured the set on Stanford errors as the Cardinal hit the ball into the antennae on the final two rallies.
Stanford (6-1) took control in the middle of the third set by extending a 9-8 with an 8-2 run. During the run, the Husker committed three hitting errors, a service error and gave up an ace serve. The Cardinal limited NU to -.036 hitting with seven kills and eight errors.
The Cardinal ran away with the fourth set with a 12-2 run as their defense continued to fluster the Huskers.
Plummer finished with 19 kills and four ace serves. Stanford had four players finish with double-digit digs, led by 22 from Morgan Hentz.
Kubik finished with 14 kills, but 10 errors. Lexi Sun, Stivrins and Jazz Sweet all added nine.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.