Kenzie Knuckles served six straight points to help Nebraska win the second set Sunday at the Devaney Center. The Huskers went on to record a sweep of Michigan, which came into the match unbeaten in Big Ten play.

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s defense imposed its will on Michigan to hand the hot-hitting Wolverines their first conference loss Sunday afternoon.

The fifth-ranked Huskers recorded 11 blocks and limited UM to .019 hitting in a 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 win at the Devaney Center.

Michigan entered the match hitting a conference-best .302 in league matches. However, it finished with 26 kills to go with 24 errors. Its previous low this season was .214.

Junior outside hitter Lexi Sun had 12 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks. Lauren Stivrins added 11 kills on 17 swings.

In the opening set, the Wolverines jumped to a 7-2 lead, despite recording only one kill. They were aided by four NU hitting errors and two aces. The Husker eventually fought back to tie it 13-13 but gave up a 5-0 run. Kenzie Knuckles helped NU respond by serving six straight points, including two aces. The Huskers closed the set on three straight kills, including two from Sun.

NU led by as many as 16-9 in the second set before the Wolverines rallied. UM recorded three aces and tied it 20-20. Then Sun took over again, delivering three kills and a block assist.

Madi Kubik and Sun got in on the block action in the third set, as each recorded back-to-back solo blocks to help NU to a 13-7 lead. The Huskers pulled away as Sun added another solo stuff down the stretch.

