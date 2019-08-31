LINCOLN — One night later against a lesser opponent helped all of Nebraska’s error-prone ways disappear.
The second-ranked Huskers dominated from the first serve against UCLA for a 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 win Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
After struggling to find a rhythm against No. 18 Creighton on Friday night, NU showed no such problems against the Bruins.
The Huskers jumped out to leads of 8-3 and 8-2 in the first two sets before UCLA called a timeout. The Bruins were more competitive in the third set as they tied it at 8-all before NU went on a 5-1 run to take control.
For the second straight match, Capri Davis started on the bench, but that lasted one rotation as she subbed in for freshman Madi Kubik. Davis quickly became the Huskers’ go-to attacker as she finished with nine kills on 21 attacks.
Junior outside hitter Lexi Sun added 12 kills, while Jazz Sweet had seven kills on 17 swings with no errors. Sophomore Megan Miller added four aces serves.
The Bruins (0-2) were led by 12 kills from Mac May as they hit just .114 as a team.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.