LINCOLN — While its offense struggled, No. 2 Nebraska relied on its defense to outlast Loyola Marymount Saturday afternoon.
The Huskers recorded a 31-33, 25-19, 25-20 27-25 victory at the Devaney Center to finish the Ameritas Players Challenge 3-0.
The Huskers (7-0) started slow again as LMU took advantage of an ineffective block. They tooled shots off the block while NU didn’t get enough penetration on others. NU failed to record a block in the first set.
Nebraska rallied and led 17-14, but three straight hitting errors from Madi Kubik were part of a 6-0 run by the Lions. Both teams had chances to close out the first set, but Loyola finally converted on its eighth set point on a kill by Savannah Slattery, her eighth of the set.
LMU (4-5) carried the momentum into the second set and scored the first four points. NU chipped away behind Lexi Sun, who recorded eight kills in the set. The Huskers left no room for any drama to end the set as they finished on a 5-0 run, which included three kills from Jazz Sweet.
In the third set, LMU’s floor defense won the early battles with the Lions taking a 7-4 lead, but after a timeout, the Huskers went on a 12-2 run, including seven points in a row. The Lions fended off five set points before falling. NU’s defense led the way with 18 digs and four blocks in the set.
Slattery started the fourth set strong with four kills early to help the Lions take a 10-6 lead. The Huskers trailed by as many as six, but finally took a lead at 21-20 behind a 6-1 run. The Lions forced extra points but came up short as a match-point review showed an LMU attack was not touched.
Sun had 23 kills and 14 digs. Sweet had 14 kills. Lauren Stivrins had 9 kills and 7 blocks while Callie Schwarzenbach added 7 kills on .500 hitting and 4 blocks.
