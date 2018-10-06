LINCOLN — College volleyball’s regular season ends on Thanksgiving weekend, but October is the month that will make or break Nebraska’s chances at a third straight Big Ten championship.
Starting with Saturday’s 7 p.m. match against No. 5 Minnesota (11-2, 5-0 Big Ten), six of the next eight opponents for No. 3 Nebraska (14-1, 5-0) will be ranked in the top 10, a stretch of imposing challenges to the Huskers’ 18-match winning streak in conference play.
“It’s going to be tough, but this is going to force our team to go to another level,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “That’s how I look at it, and it’s kind of what happens every year. We play this stretch of all these top-10 teams and you’ve got to come in and raise your level. It’s going to bring out the best in us.
“I think these guys thrive in big matches.”
The Huskers’ daunting October will include consecutive road matches at No. 9 Penn State, No. 6 Wisconsin and a return trip to Minneapolis for a rematch with the Gophers. But first comes NU and Minnesota’s Devaney Center showdown, televised on NET and streamed on BTN2Go, which will leave the winner alone atop the Big Ten standings.
Minnesota has yet to drop a set in its 5-0 Big Ten start, sparking buzz the Gophers are a favorite to reach the NCAA tournament final four, held this December in the Gophers’ back yard in Minneapolis.
Coach Hugh McCutcheon brings one of the country’s top offenses to Lincoln, making the Gophers the toughest test yet for the Huskers, who are holding opponents to an NCAA-low attack percentage of .110. NU will be tasked with slowing the Big Ten’s most efficient offense, which is hitting .305 with a league-best 14.9 kills per set.
Last year, the Huskers held Minnesota to .183 hitting in the teams’ only meeting, a 3-0 Nebraska win in Lincoln. But NU libero Kenzie Maloney sees this year’s Gophers as an even more difficult unit to stop with all five attackers averaging at least 2.29 kills per set.
Junior outside hitter Lexi Hart, who led Minnesota with 13 kills against NU last season, and opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy, a first-team All-American as a freshman last season, have expanded their attacking repertoire, Maloney said, forcing the Huskers’ back row to make last-second decisions to keep Gopher shots off the floor.
“Lexi Hart and Samedy, they’re huge for them,” Maloney said. “They mix up their shots a lot better than they have in the past. In the past I feel like we’ve been able to scout them super easy.
“Now we’re going to have to read. Lexi Hart can go line, can go cross. They can mix up their shots.”
Two newcomers have stepped into the Gophers’ lineup to add more firepower. Redshirt junior middle blocker Taylor Morgan has exploded during her first year as a starter, hitting .420, the second-best attacking mark in the conference. True freshman Adanna Rollins, last year’s Texas high school player of the year, began the year solely playing back row, but has emerged as Minnesota’s second outside hitter and averages 2.3 kills per set.
While this leaves the Gophers with plenty of options, the attack is orchestrated sublimely by senior setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson, a four-year starter who runs one of the country’s fastest systems.
“I think they’re a great offensive team,” Husker outside hitter Mikaela Foecke said. “Even just knowing them in the past, they have a great setter and she executes really well. They obviously have some very big hitters, and so I think for us the biggest thing will be serve, block and D, and getting them out of system so they can’t run their fast-paced offense like they like to.”
The Gophers are among the nation’s best at quickly turning their defense to offense in transition, which means the Huskers will have to terminate when they can to stay out of long rallies. When Nebraska’s offense has sputtered this year, it’s usually been the result of a poor first contact, on either a dig or a serve receive.
Maloney said Nebraska’s journey is still ongoing to match last year’s standard as one of the country’s best passing teams. Three new players join Maloney to share NU’s serve receive duties . Sophomores Hayley Densberger, Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet take daily workout reps in serving and passing, getting responsibilities ingrained for who has a serve sent deep, short, or between players. A mistake must be learned from, but not dwelled on, or else the passing woes can spiral like in NU’s Game 2 loss against Iowa on Wednesday.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on first contact in practice lately because we’ve been struggling with it more than we have in the past,” Maloney said. “That’s something we really pride ourselves on.”
While the Gophers have already played some of college volleyball’s top teams, sweeping Penn State and Wisconsin while suffering tight losses to No. 2 Stanford and Oregon, Saturday will mark the first time this year Nebraska plays a top-five opponent.
It’s just a taste of what’s to come in an October stretch that will decide the Huskers’ Big Ten championship fortunes.
“Every night in the Big Ten is going to be a big match for us,” Sun said. “I think it’ll be fun, and obviously we’re going to be able to compete. We haven’t played (Minnesota) yet this year, but I think it’ll be a good match.”
