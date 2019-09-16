Nebraska volleyball

Nebraska volleyball is ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time since after winning the national championship in 2017.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska volleyball ascended to the No. 1 ranking Monday, and the team it replaced in the top spot is coming to Lincoln this week.

Former No. 1 Stanford dropped to No. 2 after a four-set loss on Saturday to Minnesota, which is now ranked No. 7.

Nebraska received 37 first-place votes, compared to 23 for Stanford, two for No. 3 Texas and one each for No. 6 Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

Nebraska had held the No. 2 spot behind Stanford in the coaches poll all season. This is the first time NU has been ranked No. 1 since after it won the national championship in 2017. It's the Huskers' first No. 1 ranking in the regular season since November 2016.

The Huskers and Cardinal will square off in a rematch of last year's national championship on Wednesday at the Devaney Center at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

This will be the fifth time in program history Nebraska has played in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. The Huskers are 2-2 in those matches. The only other such match to take place in Lincoln happened in 1995 when No. 1 Stanford beat No. 2 Nebraska in four sets.

Nebraska is joined by five other teams from the Big Ten in this week's top 25: No. 4 Penn State, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Purdue.

In-state rival Creighton — which lost to the Huskers on Aug. 30 — is ranked No. 15.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Nebraska volleyball team

1 of 16

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription