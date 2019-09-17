Student-athletes field countless questions about their sports of choice for the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they’re just people, too.
We’ve written a list of questions to shake up the students’ interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.
This week, we interviewed Lexi Sun, outside hitter for the Husker volleyball team.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Q: What is your go-to procrastination method?
A: “I would say, like, Netflix, going through social media. Lots of procrastination, for sure. Just being on my phone when I don’t need to be.”
Q: What crazy Nebraska weather have you weathered?
A: “I think it was this past winter, my first winter here. It was, like, blizzarding and, like, negative-5 degrees, and I was walking to class in the middle of it all.”
Q: What’s the last thing that made you laugh?
A: “I think I laugh at a lot of things. I think I’m always laughing.”
Q: What meal can you cook best?
A: “I think I’m pretty good at my eggs. I got my eggs down. Depending on how I feel, either scrambled or over easy.”
Q: If you made a podcast not about volleyball, what would it be about?
A: “Maybe I would just do one with my friends about our lives.”
Q: If someone made a meme of you, what would it be?
A: “Probably, like, laughing. I feel like I’m laughing and smiling a lot.”
Q: What’s the best prank you’ve ever pulled?
A: “One time when I was playing club volleyball, it was April Fools’ and I showed up to a tournament in, like, crutches and my knee, like, all taped up and stuff. I messed with my coaches and then I was like, ‘Oh, just kidding! April Fools’!’ ”
Q: What habit do you want to break?
A: “I feel like I don’t necessarily have any bad habits. ... My mom always says I chew too much ice, but I really like chewing ice, so I think that’s one.”
Q: What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?
A: “Oh, my gosh, you don’t want to know. Way too many weird things. I try not to pay attention to the weird things.”
Q: What was the last gift you gave?
A: “It was one of my best friends from home’s birthday this past weekend, so I sent her a little gift box for her birthday.”
Q: What’s something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?
A: “When I was 10 I wasn’t playing volleyball, so that fact I’m playing volleyball now. I was really into soccer when I was little.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.