LINCOLN — Kenzie Knuckles started her collegiate career in the best possible way.
The freshman libero anchored Nebraska’s defense, recorded 41 digs in two matches and was named to the all-tournament team as the Huskers went 2-0 at the Husker Invitational.
Despite her impressive performance, NU coach John Cook still has a long list for her to work on.
“She's got to pass at a high-level, which she did Friday night; Saturday night was a little rough,” Cook said. “She got to set out-of-system balls. She’s got to continue to become a better server, and I think she took a big step running the court and managing everything around the court.”
Cook said he relies on Knuckles to organize the defense because she’s out there almost every rotation, while other positions switch focus from defense to offense. As the libero, Knuckles makes the calls to make sure the blockers are in the right position and the back row falls into place.
Based on the first weekend of action, Cook said Knuckles owned the court and made her presence known among her teammates.
“We’ll see if she can do it on the road now,” Cook said about the Huskers’ upcoming matches in San Diego.
Knuckles rated her play during the first weekend an 8 out of 10. Good, but room for improvement.
“What I am working on bringing is being consistent,” Knuckles said after Saturday’s sweep against UCLA. “A big part for a libero is just to have that consistent energy and play.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Road preparations
Cook said Nebraska would be changing up its schedule to prepare for its first road trip of the season to San Diego. However, he wasn’t prepared to go into detail about specific changes.
“We’ll make a lot of adjustments,” he said. “You got to be in the coaches meeting (to find out what those are.) That’s privileged information.”
Huskers stay at No. 2
Nebraska remained No. 2 in this week’s AVCA Coaches poll, trailing Stanford. The Huskers also retained their first-place vote, the only one the Cardinal did not receive.
Minnesota dropped the most spots in the poll from No. 3 to No. 8, after the Gophers were swept by Florida State in Chapel Hil, N.C.
The Huskers’ opponent on Friday, Arizona, dropped out of the poll after losing to Samford. San Diego, who NU faces on Saturday, fell to No. 25 after going 1-2, dropping matches to No. 20 Hawaii and No. 16 Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.