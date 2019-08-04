Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson helped the U.S. women's volleyball team secure a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 win over Argentina in a qualifying tournament in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Larson had 12 kills on 24 attacks, while Robinson added 10 kills in 23 attacks and had two ace serves.

Both former Huskers were on the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro that finished with the bronze medal. Team USA has never won an Olympic gold medal.​

