If Rylee Gray plays college volleyball with the same skill she can keep a secret, she’s on track to be an All-American.
The Elkhorn South sophomore-to-be revealed to family that she committed to Nebraska on Tuesday. But she didn’t make it public until Saturday.
Gray told everyone gathered at Johnson Lake near Lexington that she had an announcement.
Cousins squealed, aunts and uncles cheered, grandparents cried and Gray grinned after she opened a box that contained a big chocolate chip cookie frosted like a volleyball with an N in the middle.
Gray is the fourth known recruit for NU’s 2021 class.
Parents Scott and Deb and younger sister Skylar were in on the surprise before Rylee called Nebraska coach John Cook on June 28 to share her decision.
Though she received the scholarship offer a year ago at a Husker camp, Gray wanted to study her options.
“I always thought it would just come to me and I didn’t want to rush anything,” Gray said. “But I also didn’t want to wait so long that no one would give me a scholarship because they had girls committed there.”
During the ensuing 12 months, Gray received letters and offers from around the country before narrowing her final list to two: Nebraska and Stanford.
“I wanted to go to a school known for winning volleyball,” Gray said. “Nebraska and Stanford have won the last three national championships, they’ve typically been successful in volleyball and they have great academic programs.
“It just came down to whether I wanted to play close to home or not.”
Gray also said the 62-year-old Cook told her he would remain Husker coach through her senior season in 2024.
After her club team, Nebraska Elite 15 Revolution, finished second in the open division of the AAU national tournament in Orlando, Florida, last month, Gray said she began focusing more on her college choice. She wanted to make her decision in the 2018-19 school year, but wasn’t sure when the moment would be right.
“After nationals, and how good we did, it just came to me,” Gray said. “I thought about it a lot after nationals, where I wanted to go and what I valued most.
“Family was the top one, to have people who have supported me the whole way come and watch me. Because I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Gray hit .439 her freshman season. She had 308 kills, averaging 2.7 per set while leading Elkhorn South through its first season in the Metro Conference. The Storm finished 26-14 and made it to the semifinals of the Class B state tournament.
She also played basketball and competed in the high jump and discus. Elkhorn South won its first-round state basketball game in March before losing to eventual champion Elkhorn in the semifinals.
When asked if she would stay at Elkhorn South her entire senior year and not graduate at semester, Gray didn’t hesitate. She said she planned to stay and graduate in the spring.
Finishing her last basketball and track and field seasons are part of the high school experience she doesn’t want to miss.
Gray said Cook expects her to contend for a starting role as a middle when she arrives in Lincoln in 2021.
“I would absolutely love to do that,” Gray said. “That’s probably going to be my No. 1 goal when I go there, my first goal.”
With three more seasons of high school and club ball before she puts on a Husker uniform, Gray said there are areas of her game she will work to improve.
“My transition has always been a little, not slow, I just always watch the ball more than I just get off the net and get back in,” Gray said. “It’s gotten better since the beginning of this year. If I would go back and watch the film, I know it’s better.”
Gray also wants to work on faster blocking at the pin and not getting caught going the wrong way. There’s one other area that’s important to her.
“There’s always wanting to be a better teammate,” Gray said. “No one is ever perfect at that, and there’s always room to get better at that.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Week 40: Aurora's Caleb Badura blew through the Class B state tournament at Quail Run in Columbus, a par-72 course where he shot rounds of 72 and 70, after overcoming severe flareup of Crohn’s disease. He was 3-under for his final seven holes to finish 2-under for the 36 holes. Click here to read the full story.
Week 39: Omaha Roncalli's Logan McGill lined a fastball over the third baseman’s head and into the left-field corner to bring home the tying and winning runs in the Class B state championship game. Click here to read the story.
Week 36: Papillion-La Vista's Hayden Pudenz earned wins in back-to-back golf tournaments and shot 73 both days, marking the third time he’s carded a 73 in his past four tournaments. Click here to read the story.
Week 35: Fullerton's Brent Wetovick was named the most outstanding male performer at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival, where he won the 400-meter dash in 49.34 seconds and the 800 in 1:55.40. Click here to read the story.
Week 30: Omaha Burke's Hunter Waugh fired a nine-strikeout 7-1 victory over Omaha Northwest with a five-inning no-hitter — with eight strikeouts — against Castle View (Colo.). Click here to read the story.
Week 25: Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi made 12 of 14 shots en route to a career-high 29 points in a win over Lincoln Northeast. She also pulled down seven boards and dished three assists. Click here to read the story.
Week 24: Millard South's Tyrell Carroll had two different double-doubles in a week. He had 23 points and 10 rebounds against Omaha Benson, and three days later posted 18 points and a career-high 13 assists, along with six steals, in a victory over Fremont. Click here to read the story.
Week 14: Colton Feist helped Yutan claim the Class C-2 title by recording 10 tackles, including two for loss, a forced fumble and a tipped pass that resulted in an interception during a 27-6 win over Centennial. Click here to read the story.
Week 11: James Burks helped Omaha Burke rally from a 20-point halftime deficit to a 43-37 win over Millard West in the Class A quarterfinals, totaling 305 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Click here to read the story.
Photos: Every Family Fare high school athlete of the week
Each week during the high school sports season, The World-Herald staff nominates five players to be honored as the Family Fare high school athlete of the week. The fans take it from there, voting for who they think is most deserving. Here's a list of the winners.
Week 40: Aurora's Caleb Badura blew through the Class B state tournament at Quail Run in Columbus, a par-72 course where he shot rounds of 72 and 70, after overcoming severe flareup of Crohn’s disease. He was 3-under for his final seven holes to finish 2-under for the 36 holes. Click here to read the full story.
Week 39: Omaha Roncalli's Logan McGill lined a fastball over the third baseman’s head and into the left-field corner to bring home the tying and winning runs in the Class B state championship game. Click here to read the story.
Week 37: In a district final against Bellevue West, Omaha Creighton Prep's Dylan Phillips threw a one-hitter, retiring the last 15 batters in a 2-0 victory. Click here to read the story.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Week 36: Papillion-La Vista's Hayden Pudenz earned wins in back-to-back golf tournaments and shot 73 both days, marking the third time he’s carded a 73 in his past four tournaments. Click here to read the story.
Week 35: Fullerton's Brent Wetovick was named the most outstanding male performer at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival, where he won the 400-meter dash in 49.34 seconds and the 800 in 1:55.40. Click here to read the story.
Week 31: Millard South's Lindsey Prokop tied a Class A record with seven goals in the Patriots' 11-0 win against Omaha North. Click here to read the story.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Week 30: Omaha Burke's Hunter Waugh fired a nine-strikeout 7-1 victory over Omaha Northwest with a five-inning no-hitter — with eight strikeouts — against Castle View (Colo.). Click here to read the story.
Week 25: Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi made 12 of 14 shots en route to a career-high 29 points in a win over Lincoln Northeast. She also pulled down seven boards and dished three assists. Click here to read the story.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Week 24: Millard South's Tyrell Carroll had two different double-doubles in a week. He had 23 points and 10 rebounds against Omaha Benson, and three days later posted 18 points and a career-high 13 assists, along with six steals, in a victory over Fremont. Click here to read the story.
Week 14: Colton Feist helped Yutan claim the Class C-2 title by recording 10 tackles, including two for loss, a forced fumble and a tipped pass that resulted in an interception during a 27-6 win over Centennial. Click here to read the story.
Week 11: James Burks helped Omaha Burke rally from a 20-point halftime deficit to a 43-37 win over Millard West in the Class A quarterfinals, totaling 305 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Click here to read the story.
2018 VERT Challenge
» Aug. 24: Florida
» Aug. 25: Oregon Ameritras Players Challenge
» Aug. 31: Ohio
» Aug. 31: Wake Forest
» Sept. 1: Santa Clara
Sept. 6: at Creighton (CenturyLink Center)
Sept. 9: Iowa State Nebraska Invitational
» Sept. 14: Central Michigan
» Sept. 14: New Mexico
» Sept. 15: Missouri State
Sept. 21: Michigan
Sept. 22: Michigan State
Sept. 28: at Northwestern
Sept. 29: at Illinois
Oct. 3: Iowa
Oct. 6: Minnesota
Oct. 10: Indiana
Oct. 13: at Penn State
Oct. 19: at Wisconsin
Oct. 20: at Minnesota
Oct. 24: at Ohio State
Oct. 27: Illinois
Nov. 2: Penn State
Nov. 3: Rutgers
Nov. 7: at Iowa
Nov. 10: at Michigan
Nov. 16: at Purdue
Nov. 17: at Indiana
Nov. 23: Ohio State
Nov. 24: Maryland
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.