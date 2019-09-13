LINCOLN — After another sluggish start, the Huskers finished strong to sweep Denver 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 Friday night at the Devaney Center.
Nebraska appeared to be in control of the first set leading 18-13, but three hitting errors and five kills from Lydia Bartalo helped the Pioneers close to 24-23. Stivrins finally ended the set with a kill.
The Huskers jumped out in the second set behind a 9-0 run. During that stretch, NU recorded three blocks and two Hames kills. NU finished with just 10 kills in the set, but Denver with nine hitting errors and four service errors.
NU’s defense made a big impact and it recorded five blocks in the first 10 rallies and led 8-2. Schwarzenbach assisted on three of the blocks, while Stivrins, Sun and Sweet helped out on two stuffs.
Denver finished the match hitting -.021 with 29 hitting errors.
Madi Kubik and Lexi Sun led the Huskers with seven kills, but NU adds with 11 blocks.
Nebraska sweeps High Point
Lexi Sun’s first set against High Point was quite forgettable.
The junior outside hitter recorded just one kill on four attacks and had one hitting error. However, the rest of the match, the Panthers had little answer for Sun.
Sun finished with 14 kills on a .650 hitting percentage as the second-ranked Huskers swept High Point 25-16, 25-22, 25-8 Friday afternoon at the Devaney Center.
“As a team, we started to get some more energy” in the second set, Sun said. “In the beginning, we started a little slow, which has been something we’re trying to work on.”
In the second set, Sun was nearly unstoppable as she recorded kills on eight of her nine attacks. She carried the momentum to the third set with five kills on seven swings.
NU coach John Cook said Sun was one of a few players who followed the game plan and attacked the Panthers deep down the line.
“She got a lot of easy kills because of the defense they played,” Cook said.
NU used a 7-2 run to take control of the first set after a 3-3 tie. The Huskers (5-0) went to their middle blockers early as Lauren Stivrins and Callie Schwarzenbach combined for six kills on 12 swings. Stivrins finished with seven kills and four blocks, while Schwarzenbach added six kills and four stuffs.
The Panthers (2-6) put up a better fight in the second set as they used five ace serves to keep the Huskers off balance. They tied the match at 21-all before NU closed on a 4-1 run.
Cook said one issue that might have affected the Huskers' energy was an hour-long wait to take the floor caused by the previous match going five sets.
“This team has to understand they have to be focused and dialed in to play well,” Cook said. “They were going through the motions.”
In the third set, outside hitter Anezka Szabo subbed in and provided a spark for the Huskers.
The Sioux Falls, S.D., native recorded her first two kills of the season to set the tone in the third set and help NU take a 6-2 lead. Her second kill came on an overpass that the junior left-hander pounded to the floor.
“That overpass? I wish I could do that again,” Szabo said. “That felt really good.”
The Huskers are back in action tonight against Denver at 7:30 p.m.
High Point (2-6)...........16 22 8—0
At Nebraska (5-0)........25 25 25—3
HPU(kills-aces-blocks): Salley 6-3-0, Rammelsberg 6-0-1, Mink 3-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-1, Idlebird 2-0-0, Miller 1-1-0, Doering 1-0-0, Kratzer 1-0-0, Bottomley 0-2-0. Totals: 22-6-2.
NU: Sun 14-0-3, Kubik 9-0-0, Stivrins 7-0-4, Schwarzenbach 6-0-4, Szabo 2-0-1, Hames 1-1-2, Sweet 1-0-1, Knuckles 0-1-0. Totals: 40-2-15.
Set assists: HPU 21 (Thornburg 11, Smith 6, Miggins 3, Bottomley 1), NU 36 (Hames 31, Knuckles 2, Drewnick 2, Sun 1).
