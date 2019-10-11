Meg Brandt scored a pair of first-half goals to lead Nebraska to a 2-0 win over Maryland at Hibner Stadium on Friday night.

Aubrei Corder added two saves to earn her 27th career shutout as the Huskers (4-8-2, 3-4-0) snapped a two-game skid.

Brandt gave the Huskers the lead just 3:55 into the game when her shot deflected off a Terrapin and past goalkeeper Erin Seppi. It was Brandt’s first goal of the season.

She extended the Husker lead in the 37th minute when she took a pass from Marissa Popoola and put it away.

The Huskers outshot the Terrapins 8-5 and recorded four shots on goal.

The victory pulled the Huskers into a three-way tie with Rutgers and Maryland (7-5-2, 3-3-0) for fifth place in the Big Ten.

Nebraska will host Rutgers at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Maryland (7-5-2, 3-3-0).........0 0—0

At Nebraska (3-8-2, 2-4-0)....2 0—2

Goals: NU, Brandt 2.

