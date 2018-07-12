Nebraska softball adds All-Americans Taylor Edwards, Jenna Lilley to coaching staff

Nebraska softball has added two All-Americans, including a former Husker, to its coaching staff.
Taylor Edwards, a four-year starting catcher at NU from 2011-14, will serve as a volunteer coach. Jenna Lilley, who played at Oregon, will be a graduate manager.
"We could not be more thrilled to add Taylor and Jenna to our Nebraska softball staff," Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle said in a press release. "They each represent excellence and will bring energy, knowledge and a passion for the game to our team. It's a great day for Nebraska softball because we are adding exceptional mentors and people both on and off the field."
Edwards will primarily work with the catchers. She's the only All-America catcher in Nebraska history and made all-conference three times. She ended her Husker career with 17 school records and two NCAA records.
She's entering her fifth season playing professionally and will continue to train with the U.S. national team while coaching at NU.
“I’m very excited to be on staff," Edwards said in a press release. "I want to do everything I can to help get the university back where it belongs — on top."
Lilley was a four-year starter at Oregon and two-time All-American. She helped the Ducks make three trips to the Women's College World Series. She also will continue to play professionally while coaching the infielders at Nebraska.
