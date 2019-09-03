Nebraska women's bowling has its second coach in program history.

Paul Klempa, a longtime assistant under Bill Straub, will take the reins. 

“Paul Klempa has been a leader in Nebraska Bowling since before it became a varsity sport. He has helped lay the foundation for the country’s most successful program,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a press release. “Paul was integral in building the program, has proven that he has what it takes to lead the team to success, and has earned the opportunity to take our program to even greater heights in the years to come.”

Klempa is a Nebraska alumnus who bowled on the men's team in the 1990s. He became an assistant with the women's team when it became a varsity sport in 1997.

In that time, Nebraska has won seven national championships, including five NCAA titles since 2004. 

“My family and I are truly blessed and humbled to have been granted the opportunity to lead Nebraska Bowling,” Klempa said. “I would like to thank Bill Moos and Bob Burton for their faith in me to be the next head coach of Husker Bowling. I am determined to do my level best to continue the success that Husker Bowling has achieved under the leadership of the legend, Bill Straub. I am ready to begin a new chapter of Nebraska Bowling.”

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106