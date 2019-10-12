Lincoln — The Nebraska softball team split a doubleheader with Colorado State to open the Big Red Fall Classic Saturday, beating the Rams 8-6 before falling 4-3 in eight innings.

In the first game, Cam Ybarra and Peyton Glatter scored in the first inning to give the Huskers a 2-0 lead. Tristen Edwards added a two-run home run in the second inning to extend Nebraska’s lead to 5-1.

Colorado State cut into Nebraska’s lead with a pair of solo homers in the third inning, but Keana Pola answered with a homer of her own in the bottom of the inning to put the Huskers up 6-3.

Edwards added another home run in the sixth inning to seal the win for NU.

After trailing 3-0 in the second game, Colorado State scored three runs in the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings. The Rams got a solo home run in the top of the eighth to earn the 4-3 win.

Nebraska will finish the tournament and its fall season Sunday at 12:30 p.m. against South Dakota.​

