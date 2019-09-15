LINCOLN — Gonzaga scored twice in a five-minute span to down Nebraska 2-1 Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

Savanah Uveges gave the Huskers the lead when she converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute. That was NU’s first goal in three games.

But Gonzaga answered with goals in the 29th and 34th minutes to move in front for good.

Nebraska, which outshot Gonzaga 8-5, begins Big Ten play Friday at Purdue.

Gonzaga (6-2-0).......2 0—2

At Nebraska (1-4-2)......1 0—1

Goals: GU, Jencks, Viviano. NU, Uveges.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription