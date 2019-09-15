LINCOLN — Gonzaga scored twice in a five-minute span to down Nebraska 2-1 Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
Savanah Uveges gave the Huskers the lead when she converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute. That was NU’s first goal in three games.
But Gonzaga answered with goals in the 29th and 34th minutes to move in front for good.
Nebraska, which outshot Gonzaga 8-5, begins Big Ten play Friday at Purdue.
Gonzaga (6-2-0).......2 0—2
At Nebraska (1-4-2)......1 0—1
Goals: GU, Jencks, Viviano. NU, Uveges.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.