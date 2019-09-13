LINCOLN — Nebraska goalkeeper Aubrei Corder stopped Ivanna Rivas’ shot with 30 seconds remaining in the second overtime Friday, earning her fourth save and preserving a 0-0 draw against Oklahoma at Hibner Stadium.

Corder earned her first shutout of the season as Nebraska held off an Oklahoma offense that outshot the Huskers 13-8.

Nebraska (1-3-2) continued to struggle offensively, failing to score for the second straight game and the fourth time overall.

The Huskers haven’t found the net in their last 214:55, dating to Sinclaire Miramontez’s second-half goal in a win over Long Beach State last Friday.

The Huskers had a chance early in the second overtime, but Ashley’s Zugay’s shot was saved by Megan McClay.

The Huskers will host Gonzaga at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Oklahoma (4-1-2)......0 0 0 0—0

at Nebraska (1-3-2)....0 0 0 0—0

Goals: None

