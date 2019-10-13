LINCOLN — Nebraska and Rutgers traded first-half goals as they played to a 1-1 draw Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

After Rutgers scored 75 seconds into the match, Savanah Uveges tied it in the 34th minute as she headed home a crossing pass from Grace Brown.

Nebraska attempted just two shots after halftime. Brenna Ochoa was the only other Husker to attempt a shot on goal on the day.

Aubrei Corder made two saves for the Huskers.

Nebraska, which is tied for seventh in the Big Ten standings. will play two league games on the road this week, beginning with a Thursday match at Minnesota.

​Rutgers (10-2-2, 4-2-1)....1 0 0 0 — 1

Nebraska (4-8-3, 3-4-1)...1 0 0 0 — 1

Goals: RU, Ali; NU, Uveges

