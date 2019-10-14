Here’s my AP Top 25 ballot for the week.

 

1 Ohio State

2 LSU

3 Alabama

4 Wisconsin

5 Oklahoma

6 Clemson

7 Penn State  

8 Georgia

9 Notre Dame

10 Florida

11 Auburn

12 Oregon  

13 Utah

14 Arizona State

15 Michigan

16 Missouri

17 Texas 

18 Iowa

19 Baylor

20 Boise State  

21 Minnesota

22 California

23 Washington  

24 Cincinnati

25 SMU

 

Notes: 

>>Several newcomers to my top 25, including Minnesota, Cincinnati and SMU. Three Group of Five teams in my top 25 is generally too many - especially in what I consider to be a down year in every G5 league except the Mountain West - but that'll shake out over time. 

>>The SEC is 2-3 and the Big Ten is 1-4. Those two leagues, by far, appear to be the strongest. The Pac-12 may well be the No. 3 conference in terms of excellence, but its lead dog, Oregon, lost to Auburn. Otherwise, teams are beating up each other. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

