Nebraska received a preferred walk-on commit from its long snapper of the future when Grand Blanc (Michigan) lineman Camden Witucki announced his decision to play at Nebraska. Witucki posted his commitment to Twitter. 

Witucki is ranked the nation's No. 75 long snapper by Rubio Long Snapping and No. 3 in the nation by Kornblue Kicking. 

NU's current long snapper, Chase Urbach, is a senior. 

