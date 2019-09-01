Nebraska received a preferred walk-on commit from its long snapper of the future when Grand Blanc (Michigan) lineman Camden Witucki announced his decision to play at Nebraska. Witucki posted his commitment to Twitter.
COMMITTED🌽🔴⚪️ @CoachZachCrespo @Coach_Dewitt @coach_frost @KornblueKicking pic.twitter.com/99lhVLP3im— Camden Witucki (@Camden_Witucki) August 31, 2019
Witucki is ranked the nation's No. 75 long snapper by Rubio Long Snapping and No. 3 in the nation by Kornblue Kicking.
NU's current long snapper, Chase Urbach, is a senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.