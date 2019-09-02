LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost said during Monday's press conference that offense is the team’s No. 1 priority after a 35-21 win over South Alabama. NU's offense gained just 276 yards and scored only 14 points.
Frost was pleased with the defense — which accounted for two touchdowns — but said the offense was not anywhere near the team’s standards.Frost said the players could've been distracted by classes starting this week. Or maybe the coaches added in too much to the game plan and made the players think instead of just play fast.
This week he plans to get the snap issues fixed and have the players practice more because the team “plays how they practice.”
Quarterback Adrian Martinez, Frost said, didn’t have his best week of practice leading up to Saturday. Regardless, Frost said his opinion of Martinez hasn’t changed.
“We just need to make sure we’re prepared to execute at a fast pace and consistent rate," Frost said.
Martinez took responsibility for NU's lack of execution.
"It starts with me," Martinez said. "I didn't do my job well enough, and that's on me. I've got to hold people to that standard, and I'll take that responsibility. My teammates deserve better out of me."
Frost said Martinez and the team practiced better on Monday than last week, when the offense struggled on Tuesday and Wednesday. Frost chalked that up to putting in too many new plays and getting too "scheme-y" on offense.
"We've got to do better as a coaching staff," Frost said.
Frost acknowledged the rivalry between Colorado and Nebraska, saying there’s a lot of pageantry around the games at Colorado. He said not worried about the altitude for his players. He added that if his players feel like they should’ve won against the team last year, that's the way they should feel, although he wasn’t crazy about using the rivalry as a motivator himself.
Quick hits:
>> Dedrick Mills ran hard and played hard, Frost said, but the defense didn’t give him a lot of holes to run through. Frost saw a lot of good things from Mills at camp and not so many on Saturday.
>> No injury updates on either safety Deontai Williams or kicker Barret Pickering.
>> Nebraska's tight ends played well, Frost said, and the Husker wide receivers were open more often than they were given credit for.
