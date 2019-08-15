With new team and motto, coach John Cook's Huskers aim to keep it going

The Huskers are aiming to continue the tradition and culture of Nebraska volleyball. “Since this group is together for two years, they want to continue what they’ve built and what we’ve built during the last few years and keep it going,” coach John Cook said.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Photos: Nebraska volleyball holds 2019 media day

1 of 14

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription