Winner numbers: The stats and figures that defined Nebraska's win against Northern Illinois

Nebraska's JoJo Domann breaks up a pass to Northern Illinois' Michael Love. 

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Photos: Recruits attend Huskers' game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium

1 of 39

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription