Winning numbers: The stats and figures that defined Nebraska's win against Northern Illinois
Thanks for subscribing to the Omaha World-Herald and supporting local journalism. As a subscriber, you have exclusive access to articles that carry the Subscriber Plus logo (left).
Sam McKewon
Reporter - Nebraska athletics
Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most popular
-
Chatelain: Huskers' loss to Colorado makes no sense — until you consider the Bo Pelini Curse
-
'We let our fans down': Nebraska football's takeaways after a heartbreaking loss to Colorado
-
For Nebraska's Lamar Jackson to fulfill the image he had for himself, he first had to fall to earth
-
Husker QB Adrian Martinez is working to keep teammates upbeat. 'No pointing fingers with him'
-
Shatel: Nebraska — the one state where Chuck Foreman is simply known as 'Jay's dad'
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
Football Schedule
Aug. 31: NU 35, South Alabama 21
Sept. 7: at Colorado 34, NU 31, OT
Sept. 14: NU 44, Northern Illinois 8
Sept. 21: at Illinois, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Sept. 28: Ohio State
Oct. 5: Northwestern, 2:30 or 3 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Minnesota
Oct. 26: Indiana
Nov. 2: at Purdue
Nov. 16: Wisconsin
Nov. 23: at Maryland
Nov. 29: Iowa, 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
Video: Carriker Chronicles
Spotlight
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
Football season has arrived and with it new things for Husker fans to consider: Clear bags. Sweeter scoreboard images. Eight new honorees. Twitter captioning.
Get the latest Nebraska recruiting headlines, as well as player cards for each Husker football commit complete with recruiting rankings, photos, videos and more.
Take a look back at 129 seasons of Nebraska football with our ever-growing Husker history database, complete with photos, stories and more.
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Latest
- Lesson learned: Huskers feeling good after starting fast, finishing strong against Northern Illinois
- Husker offense wanted to prove something — and it did with complete performance
- Tom's Takes: Unlike some Big Ten peers, Huskers walk away with a really good win
- Nebraska safety Cam Taylor-Britt out for the game with an injury
- For Nebraska's Lamar Jackson to fulfill the image he had for himself, he first had to fall to earth
- Recruiting: Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka gets sold on Nebraska by two Husker commits
- Nebraska-Northern Illinois: 3 things we learned, 3 things we still don't know
- Winning numbers: The stats and figures that defined Nebraska's win against Northern Illinois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.