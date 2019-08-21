Senior Sinclaire Miramontez ready to lead Nebraska soccer back to NCAA tournament

Nebraska hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since defender Sinclaire Miramontez was a freshman. It’s her senior year, and she’s ready to return.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Photos: Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos

1 of 38

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription