Baseball Schedule
2018 Husker Classic (Tempe, Arizona)
» Feb. 16: NU 8, UC Riverside 3
» Feb. 17: NU 8, Washington St. 3
» Feb. 17: UC Riverside 8, NU 1
» Feb. 18: NU 5, Washington St. 3 Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge (Surprise, Arizona)
» Feb. 22: Oregon State 9, NU 1
» Feb. 23: NU 4, Utah 2, 10 inn.
» Feb. 24: Oregon State 10, NU 3
» Feb. 25: NU 7, Utah 4
March 2: Wichita State 9, Nebraska 1
March 3: Wichita State 6, NU 3
March 4: NU 10, Wichita State 9, 10 inn.
March 8: Cal Poly 14, NU 8
March 9: NU 4, Cal Poly 0
March 10: NU 22, Cal Poly 3
March 10: NU 13, Cal Poly 2
March 13: Northern Colorado 6, NU 3
March 14: NU 14, Northern Colorado 2
March 16: Northwestern State, ccd.
March 17: Northwestern State 6, NU 2
March 18: NU 7, Northwestern State 6
March 20: Oral Roberts 11, NU 4
March 21: NU 11, Oral Roberts 10
March 23: Minnesota 5, NU 1
March 24: NU 8, Minnesota 2
March 25: Minnesota 2, NU 0
March 27: Creighton 3, NU 1
March 30: NU 7, Ohio State 3
March 31: Ohio State 7, NU 4
April 1: Ohio State 15, NU 14
April 3: at UNO, Werner Park, ppd.
April 7: Michigan State 17, NU 5
April 8: Michigan State 5, NU 3
April 10: NU 11, Kansas State 9
April 13: Iowa 7, NU 1
April 13: NU 10, Iowa 4
April 15: Iowa, ccd.
April 17: Kansas State 4, NU 3
April 18: UNO 8, NU 7
April 20: Rutgers 4, NU 2
April 21: NU 12, Rutgers 4
April 22: Rutgers 8, NU 4
April 24: Creighton 12, NU 9
April 26: NU 9, Nevada 5
April 27: NU 9, Nevada 6
April 28: NU 12, Nevada 5
May 4: Maryland 15, NU 7
May 5: NU 17, Maryland 8
May 6: NU 5, Maryland 2
May 8: Creighton 5, NU 4
May 11: NU 5, Indiana 2
May 12: Indiana 6, NU 3
May 13: Indiana 8, NU 6
May 17: Illinois 5, NU 2
May 18: Illinois 13, NU 6
May 19: NU 11, Illinois 8 Big Ten tournament (TD Ameritrade Park)
May 23-27: TBA
