Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska women's basketball since 2000

1 of 21

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription