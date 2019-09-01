Terry Pettit

Former Nebraska head coach Terry Pettit launched “Inside the Coaching Mind” earlier this month, a podcast in which he interviews coaches and athletes in Nebraska on why volleyball is so strong in the state, from high school to the Division I level.

 Mark Davis

Photos: Nebraska volleyball defeats rival Creighton in season opener

1 of 13

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription