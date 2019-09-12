Evaluation begins as new Husker coach Will Bolt and players return to field for first fall practice

The Huskers, with new coach Will Bolt, warm up Thursday to begin their first fall practice at Haymarket Park. The team will scrimmage more than usual with the staff in evaluation mode, Bolt said.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Photos: Nebraska baseball holds first fall practice

1 of 24

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription