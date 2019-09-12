Evaluation begins as new Husker coach Will Bolt and players return to field for first fall practice
Thanks for subscribing to the Omaha World-Herald and supporting local journalism. As a subscriber, you have exclusive access to articles that carry the Subscriber Plus logo (left).
Evan Bland
Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most popular
-
Shatel: Scott Frost knows the Huskers are far from a finished product. He's ready for the challenge
-
Chatelain: Huskers' loss to Colorado makes no sense — until you consider the Bo Pelini Curse
-
A turn for the worse: Huskers seethe, CU students jeer after Buffs turn 17-point deficit into OT win
-
'We let our fans down': Nebraska football's takeaways after a heartbreaking loss to Colorado
-
Nebraska-Colorado: 3 things we learned, 3 things we still don't know
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
Football Schedule
Aug. 31: NU 35, South Alabama 21
Sept. 7: at Colorado 34, NU 31, OT
Sept. 14: Northern Illinois, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 21: at Illinois, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Sept. 28: Ohio State
Oct. 5: Northwestern, 2:30 or 3 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Minnesota
Oct. 26: Indiana
Nov. 2: at Purdue
Nov. 16: Wisconsin
Nov. 23: at Maryland
Nov. 29: Iowa, 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
Video: Carriker Chronicles
Spotlight
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
Football season has arrived and with it new things for Husker fans to consider: Clear bags. Sweeter scoreboard images. Eight new honorees. Twitter captioning.
Get the latest Nebraska recruiting headlines, as well as player cards for each Husker football commit complete with recruiting rankings, photos, videos and more.
Take a look back at 129 seasons of Nebraska football with our ever-growing Husker history database, complete with photos, stories and more.
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Latest
- Shatel: Nebraska — the one state where Chuck Foreman is simply known as 'Jay's dad'
- Evaluation begins as new Husker coach Will Bolt and players return to field for first fall practice
- In Brenden Stai's day, young Husker linemen learned on the scout team. Now it's trial by fire
- Husker practice report, Sept. 12: More opportunities for Wan'Dale Robinson, Maurice Washington
- How do Huskers find their rhythm? Good vibes from Sean Beckton Jr., son of NU tight ends coach
- Recruiting: Travis Fisher's reputation convinces four-star defensive back Henry Gray to visit Lincoln
- Visitor list: Recruits expected to attend Huskers' game against Northern Illinois
- Carriker Chronicles: What do the Huskers need to do to earn a win over Northern Illinois?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.