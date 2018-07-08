Barfknecht: Glynn Watson's commitment to Husker basketball nearly brings coach Tim Miles to tears

Glynn Watson told his coach Tim Miles last month that he's ready to take ownership of Nebraska basketball. "That really fired me up about this team," Miles said.

 JAKE CRANDALL/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska men's basketball since 2000

1 of 20

Lee covers Big Ten and Nebraska football, Nebraska basketball and college athletic financial and administrative issues for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @leebeeowh. Phone: 402-444-1024.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription