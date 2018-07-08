Barfknecht: Glynn Watson's commitment to Husker basketball nearly brings coach Tim Miles to tears

Season in review

Final record: 22-11, 13-5.

Big Ten finish: Tied for fourth.

NIT: A first-round loss at Mississippi State, which reached the NIT final four.

Awards: James Palmer, junior guard, first-team All-Big Ten. Isaac Copeland, junior forward, honorable mention all-conference.

Key team offensive stats: Palmer finished third in Big Ten games-only scoring (18.8 points) and fifth in all games (17.2). Copeland averaged 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in his final 10 games.

Key team defensive stats: Nebraska improved from 345th out of 347 teams nationally in 3-point field-goal defense to 32nd. The Huskers also finished seventh nationally in blocked shots at 5.5 per game. The 183 blocks topped the previous season’s total by 67.

Most impressive win: The Huskers hammered No. 23 Michigan 72-52 on Jan. 18, taking a 12-point halftime lead and extending it without worry. They held first-round NBA draft pick Moe Wagner to two points in 32 minutes.

Most gut-punching loss: NU played Final Four qualifier Kansas nose to nose on Dec. 16, but fell 73-72 on Svi Mykhailiuk’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds left. Two Husker shots for the win in the final seven seconds went awry. With the schedule lacking in marquee foes, this loss caused extra pain.

Biggest shot: Palmer’s 3-pointer with three-tenths of a second left on Jan. 15 beat Illinois 64-63 and avoided what would have been a troublesome home loss.

Wildest half of scoring: Palmer had 24 of his 26 points in the second half of a 70-66 win over Maryland. The 24 points tied the school record for most in a half, held by four players (Dave Hoppen, Jerry Fort, Aleks Maric, Tyronn Lue).

Best moment: A three-game road winning streak over Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota during a brutal stretch of seven games in 22 days.

Lowest moment: A totally lifeless effort at the Big Ten tournament, losing to No. 15 Michigan 77-58. With so much on the line, it was puzzling and embarrassing.

Other notes: Nebraska finished 16-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the lone loss by one to Kansas. ... The 9-0 league mark at home was the first undefeated run in league play since 1965-66. ... Palmer was the fifth Husker in the past 20 years to make first-team all-conference. ... His 34 points at Ohio State were the second-most in a road game in Nebraska history. ... In a preseason poll of beat writers, Nebraska was picked 13th in the Big Ten.