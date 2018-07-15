Kelly Hunter main

Kelly Hunter is this year's recipient of the Fred Ware Award, presented annually to the four-year college athlete in the state who made the most significant achievement in sports while representing the best traditions of his or her institution.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

+2 
Kelly Hunter Papio

Kelly Hunter was a three-time All-Nebraska pick for Papio South.
+2 
Kelly Hunter with John Cook

“I was so scared of him," Kelly Hunter said about her coach, John Cook, but that relationship has changed considerably since Hunter began her Husker career.

