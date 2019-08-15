FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Nebraska soccer team closed its exhibition schedule with a 0-0 draw against Arkansas on Thursday night.
Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder, who played 75 minutes in a shutout of UNO last week, made three saves in playing the full 90 minutes Thursday.
The Huskers open the regular season with a game at Kansas at 7 p.m. next Thursday.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.