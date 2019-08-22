LAWRENCE, Kan. — Katie McClure's first career hat trick led Kansas to a 4-0 win over Nebraska in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.

McClure put the Jayhawks in front right away as she scored in the third minute. She then assisted on Bri Amos' goal in the ninth minute.

Nebraska outshot the Jayhawks 8-6 in the first half, but they trailed 3-0 at halftime as McClure scored her second goal midway through the first half.

McClure capped her night by scoring her third goal with just over 12 minutes to play.

Sinclaire Miramontez attempted four shots to lead the Nebraska offense. NU was outshot 15-13 for the game.

Nebraska will play its home opener Aug. 30 against Clemson.

