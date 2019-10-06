ANN ARBOR, Mich. - No. 24 Michigan scored twice in each half to pull away from Nebraska 4-1 on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Huskers got within 2-1 when Theresa Pujado scored off a rebound five minutes into the second half.

But with less than 15 minutes remaining, Michigan scored twice in a three-minute span to put the game away.

Aubrei Corder matched her season high with seven saves for the Huskers, who outshot the Wolverines 14-12.

Nebraska will host Maryland on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Nebraska (3-8-2, 2-4-0) 0 1 - 1

Michigan (9-3-1, 1-1-1) 2 2 - 4

Goals: NU, Pujado; UM, Haakenson, Hernandez, Yekka, Krawec

