The Nebraska soccer team took almost five times as many shots as Northwestern but couldn’t break through in a 1-0 loss Thursday.

The Huskers (2-6-2, 1-2-0 Big Ten) outshot the Wildcats (3-5-1, 1-1-0) 14-3 but were held scoreless for the seventh time this season. Nebraska also had a 9-0 edge in corner kicks.

Northwestern’s Madi Kennel scored the game’s only goal in the 72nd minute off an assist from Danika Austin.

Nebraska will host Illinois at Hibner Stadium Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Northwestern (3-5-1, 1-1-0)......0 1—1

At Nebraska (2-6-2, 1-2-0).......0 0—0

Goals: NW, Kennel.​

